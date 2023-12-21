Holding Back Students Not Meeting Reading Standards

Indiana State Representative Sue Errington says they want to hold more kids back who do not meet reading standards…

That was Errington on WMUN this week, talking about the importance of early childhood education. In the same interview, Errington mentioned that Indiana is one of five states that does not allow renters to withhold payment when their property is in need of repairs…

That’s one of several legislative agendas that she will be pushing when the Session starts in January.

The County basketball tournament for Delaware county in January will be heard on four Woof Boom Radio stations, plus our special TV coverage. There will be a January 10th double header on 96.7 and 102.9 Blake FM, January 12th games on WMUN, then back to Blake FM for the championship games on January 13th.

A small town with a big problem. Here’s Yorktown Manager Chase Bruton…

Bruton from WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show yesterday. During that interview, Bruton also talked about a recent cemetery project for a Yorktown veteran by a scout…

Woof Boom News Bits:

Two London burglars got more than they bargained for when they broke into the home of an 80-year-old. She wrestled with one of the burglars, then grabbed a ceremonial sword she kept on display and chased away both. They left empty-handed.