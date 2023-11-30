Vote Centers unlikely to happen in Delaware County before 2024

It was a two year process that almost moved Vote Centers into Delaware County, as explained yesterday by County Clerk Rick Spangler…

De-Escalation is the only path to peace, said Indiana Congressman Andre Carson on CNN. Congressman Carson said the work is far from over, as several hundred hostages are still being kept between Israel and Hamas.

Indiana is the tenth most affordable state for Christmas shopping on a budget. The analysis by PriceListo looked at the number of Dollar Tree and Dollar General stores in each state, then provided a rank based on average population per store.

Cheryl Crowder from the Downtown Development Partnership was talking about one of the features at the upcoming Light Up Downtown Muncie event when…

It was even funnier in real time, and no offense was taken. The event is on December 7th from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. in downtown Muncie.

IU Health Urgent Care, located in the same building as the IU Health Imaging Center, will now also house an IU Health Employer Solutions clinic. The clinic will offer care to city, county, and school employees. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 1:00 P.M. on December 9th. Participants will also have the opportunity to tour the center and a visit from Santa Claus and a coffee and hot chocolate station.

“As a cornerstone of community well-being, the new IU Health Urgent Care stands as a testament to our commitment to accessible, timely healthcare,” said President Jeff Bird, MD, from IU Health East Central Region. “We’re dedicated to fostering a healthier community, providing vital services with compassion and convenience at the forefront.”

Seven Ball State football players earned all-conference recognition by the Mid-American Conference on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Corey Stewart and defensive lineman Sidney Houston, Jr. both earned distinction as first-team honorees.

Republican Elise Nieshalla, president of the Boone County Council, will serve out the remaining three years of State Comptroller Tera Klutz’s term. Governor Eric Holcomb announced the appointment this week. As state auditor, Nieshalla will oversee the balancing of Indiana’s checkbooks and payment of all state employees. Klutz will resign November 30th, roughly a year after she was reelected.

The December Muncie on the Move breakfast and community event is Wednesday, December 6th, at the Horizon Convention Center. Brenda Brumfield said in an email, “We plan to have our ugly sweater contest.”