Anderson Symphony Conductor to Retire

“A Christmas Symphony” will be presented by the Anderson Symphony Orchestra, Saturday evening, December 9th at Anderson’s Paramount Theatre, and for Maestro Richard Sowers, it will be his FINAL ASO Christmas Concert, says Executive Director Darla Sallee. She said after 35 years as the orchestra’s director, Sowers will be retiring in April, 2024. Arrive early to visit with Santa and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. The doors open at 6:30, enjoy Christmas Cookies and visit Santa before the 7:30 performance. The Paramount Theatre is at 1124 Main Street, Anderson.