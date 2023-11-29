Muncie Man Charged With Hitting Estranged Wife With Car

A Muncie man has been accused of intentionally striking his estranged wife with a car. The Star Press reports 47 year old
Michael J. Shackleford is charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and invasion of privacy. Police say Shackleford told them he and his wife had been arguing and she ran out in front of his car as he was looking for her, and had no time to avoid striking her.

