Muncie Teen Charged As Adult In Sister’s Shooting

A Muncie teenager will be prosecuted as an adult in the shooting of his sister. According to the Star Press, 16 year old
Amari T. Lee was charged with attempted murder, dangerous possession of a firearm, battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. Muncie police said Lee on Nov. 21 fired several bullets through the door of his sister’s bedroom in their family’s home in the 1800 block of East 17th Street, striking her multiple times.

