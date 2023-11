A Veterans Day program is being held at Northside Middle School in Muncie Friday and the public is invited. There will be presentations and performances by the Northside Middle School Band & Choirs, National Jr. Honor Society students, Northside Middle School Student Council, Muncie Central HS Jr. ROTC and more. There are various ceremonies featuring 6th, 7th and 8th graders starting at 10am and wrapping up at 3:15pm.