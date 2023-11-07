Polls Open Across Indiana

It’s Municipal Election Day – polls open for in person voting from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Results expected to start coming in just after 7 p.m., with updates on WLBC – no WMUN, due to BSU football coverage.

Because today’s election happens outside the federal election cycle, Mike Hicks says it’s a shame that participation will likely be sparse, because he said in the Star Press that today’s vote determines a host of issues that affect each of us.

Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House – in his own voice, I asked 6th Dist. Congressman Greg Pence why he was finally elected

More and more communities are banning the noisy leaf blower or restricting when they can be used. If you’re a homeowner or landscape pro with a leaf blower, some ask you to consider turning it off and picking up an old-fashioned rake.

With no bowl game possible this season, Ball State travels to Northern Illinois on Tuesday night battling for the Bronze Stalk trophy. 6 p.m. airtime on WMUN.

There were no findings of wrongdoing, but the Indiana State Board of Accounts wants more internal controls. The audit of Muncie government finances was issued Sept. 21, and the Star Press ran a story just two days before today’s voting, citing the problem that appears to be a common area found in SBOA audits of cities across Indiana.

Will Mike Pence ever run for President again?

his brother Greg Pence on WMUN yesterday says he hopes his younger brother will stay active now

Nearly 30,000 pounds of Fun Nuggets recalled by Tyson Foods. The dinosaur shaped chicken product might have metal pieces in them.

The Delta home football game Friday will be Live on WMUN Radio. FM, AM, free streams and smart speaker.