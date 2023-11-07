Muncie Man Faces Child Neglect Counts Following Overdose

Neglect of a dependent charges face a Muncie man after he allegedly overdosed on heroin while children were in his care.
The Star Press reports 34 year old Robert Alan Songer Jr. was arrested Friday after police were sent to his home along South Brotherton Street. City police found Songer in a storage shed. in “a seated position” and unconscious. He was given Narcan and revived.

