Vehicle That Dropped Off Teen Shooting Victim At Hospital In Anderson Located

Anderson police have located the vehicle that dropped off a 15-year-old who died as a result of a gunshot wound Friday. The vehicle that dropped off the teen at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital is being processed for evidence, according to Anderson Police.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, according to police.

Death Of 20 Year Old Man Under Investigation In Madison County

