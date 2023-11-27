Death Of 20 Year Old Man Under Investigation In Madison County

The Anderson Police Department is investigating the death of an Anderson man found Monday at a home in the 500 block of South Nursery Road. According to a release from APD, officers secured the scene, and the Criminal Investigations Division and the Madison County Coroner’s Office were contacted. Several witnesses were interviewed, and preliminary details depict no act of criminal violence. The Madison County Coroner identified him as 20 year old Austin Cook. Toxicology and an autopsy are pending.