The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Indiana General Assembly in a case that stemmed from a Ball State University student’s lawsuit concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Star Press, the suit — filed by Keller J. Mellowitz, in Marion Superior Court 1, in May 2020 — accused Ball State and its board of trustees of “breach of contract and unjust enrichment” over their decisions to cancel in-person classes and close campus facilities in 2020 due to the pandemic.