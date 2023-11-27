Grants For Local Environmental Initiatives

Ball Brothers Foundation approved 36 grants totaling $5 million in its second and final round of grants for 2023. A $100,000 grant has been awarded to Cardinal Greenways, supporting their efforts to expand trail miles into surrounding counties and bridging the gaps in the partially finished “Great American Rail Trail.” Healthy Communities of Henry County also received a $35,000 grant, aiding in the completion of a 2.6-mile section of the Wilbur Wright Trail in the Mooreland area of northern Henry County.

