Indiana State Representative Wants to Legalize Weed

She wants weed – legalized. Indiana State Representative Democrat Sue Errington…

The Journey Home in Winchester helps Veterans. They recently announced a year-end push for the generosity of people with a heart for those that have served. Donations can be made at https://journeyhomevets.org/donate or by mail, using the address:

The Journey Home

2023 Year End and Winter 2024 Campaign

110 S. Meridian St.

Winchester, Indiana 47394

They’re still trying to figure out how this happened to another teen in Madison county – Bret Busby explains what we know…

In case you missed it right before Thanksgiving, the fifth and final cop in Muncie pleaded guilty to lying on a police report about his fellow officer’s excessive force on a suspect, but Former Muncie police officer Corey Posey will have to wait until January 31st to see what Judge Tanya Walton Pratt allows – calling it “extremely lenient.” He could have gotten up to 10 years in prison, but the deal would have him serve one year probation including three months of home detention.

She claims things are getting better in DC…

Recruiting kids from home, to stay close to home – Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns…

Another eye drop recall pulls 27 products from store shelves – check FDA website, or your pharmacy.

The reason for his vote to censure Rashida Tlaib? 6th District Congressman Greg Pence…

Former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels rips ‘moral confusion’ and ‘hypocrisy’ of colleges. Daniels rebuked American universities for allowing antisemitism to spread on their campuses in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, from a report from Fox News.

How impactful is it when you purchase in your city or town? Bret Busby has the scoop…

Woof Boom News Bits:

An announced crowd of 8,054 watched the BSU football season end with a 17 – 15 loss to Miami.

And…

Over half the people who get COVID have lingering symptoms after 3 years, new study finds.

And…

Yesterday in 1842 Reverend Edward Sorin took possession of 524 acres that would become the campus of Notre Dame University.

AND…

Boyz II Men to headline Madam Walker Legacy Fest concert this summer in Indy.