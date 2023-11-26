SILVER ALERT, Sunday, 11/26/23, 4:41am

DATE: November 26, 2023

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sequoia Taylor, a 12-year-old black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, black hair with blue braids with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket, a white and red shirt, black pants, and white Crocs.

Sequoia Taylor is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana which is 144 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, November 25, 2023. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sequoia Taylor, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1681 or 911.

Indiana Clearinghouse for Information on Missing Children &
Missing Endangered Adults
http://www.in.gov/isp/2333.htm

This information will be available on the state Silver Alert webpage at http://www.in.gov/silveralert/

