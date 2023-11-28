Motion for Extension Granted in Stephen Brand Property Case

A Motion for Extension was granted until December 21st – that’s the new deadline to file a complaint or indictment in the case related to property owned by Stephen Brand, related to the raid and confiscation of weapons and ammunition in the Cowan area. That from the Communications Director of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana.

Last week on WMUN Radio, she was still upset with former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy…

That’s 5th Dist. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz.

As we told you first on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show yesterday, Thursday – post season women’s volleyball for BSU. They were selected Sunday night as an at large invite to the NIVC, at Middle Tennessee State.

Today’s Giving Tuesday goal for Second Harvest Food Bank ECI is $15,000, and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is TRIPLING every donation made to Second Harvest. The latest USDA report shows the number of people living in food-insecure households in the United States increased 31% for all individuals and 44% for children from the previous year, the highest rate and number of individuals and children since 2014 and the most significant one-year increase in food insecurity since 2008.

When we spoke to 6th District Congressman Greg Pence on WMUN last week, we asked him about his upcoming vote on George Santos…

That New York Republican Representative has faced a myriad of legal and ethical situations.

Ball State football head coach Mike Neu will return after a 4-8 season, first reported by Ball State Daily News yesterday. His current contract runs through the 2025 season. Over the eight seasons here, Neu is 37-56.

Today is day two of three for deliveries for the annual award winning WLBC Project Poinsettia, with hundreds of the colorful plants being delivered to nursing homes and elder care facilities. On a cold, blustery day yesterday, Radio staff and other volunteers visited Munice, Elwood, Winchester and more.

Indiana State Representative Sue Errington spoke last week on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show on permitless carry…

This year marks the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination on November 22, 1963. A survey found that 61% of Americans believe that others besides Lee Harvey Oswald were involved in the assassination.

Purdue Basketball starts at 7:30 P.M. on Oldies 101, and Ball State Men’s Basketball begins 7:10 P.M. on WMUN.