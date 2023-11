Mayor Dan Ridenour won a hard fought re-election to a second term Tuesday. According to the Star Press, the city’s Republican chief executive defeated Democrat Jeff Robinson, who has been serving as president of the Muncie City Council for the past two years. With all the unofficial returns counted, Ridenour received 4,689 votes or 52.8% of the vote to 4,194 votes or 47.2% for Robinson. Also Tuesday, Belinda Munson was returned as clerk of the city.