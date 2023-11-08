Ball State Takes Home Bronze Cornstalk

Win for Ball State football last night, to claim the Bronze Cornstalk trophy. The Men’s basketball team win, too – now 2 – 0 on the young season. Women’s volleyball home Friday and Saturday for 6 p.m. first serves.

This Saturday is Veteran’s Day, and WLBC will note it with the Bells of Peace. First held in 2018 on the centennial anniversary of the WWI Armistice. As the clock hands pointed to the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month, the roar of shells and gunfire that had shaken the western front of WW1 just stopped. The heart of the ceremony explained by the Doughboy Foundation is the tolling of the bells 21 times, 5 seconds apart, then the playing of taps.

The Boys and Girls Club of Muncie kicked off their annual Holiday Toy Drive this month. They’ll be accepting donations of toys, gift bags and wrapping paper, as well as sugar cookies and cookie decorating supplies. The full list of requested items can be found on BGCMuncie.org.

Was it secure? Whether your ballot is secure may be on your mind as you headed to the polls yesterday. Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales says you have nothing to worry about… [CUT 3] On All Indiana Politics — he also says they are working on the future of election security. He plans to have voting machines that leave a paper trail of your vote in all 92 counties by July of next year — just in time for the 2024 presidential election.

Tree teams needed for Secret Families Christmas Charity event – Al Holdren:

the event always happens the first Saturday in December in Muncie.

Muncie’s Fire Up Downtown is returning for its third year in 2024. Due to the event’s popularity, it has now been expanded and moved later into the year, now happening on September 21st and 22nd. This announced on Downtown Muncie’s Facebook page.

Muncie Parks and Recreation has started a free walking program inside the Muncie Mall. Walkers will meet outside of Finish Line Shoe Store every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Free incentives will be given to those who attend multiple meetings, including pedometers and walking sticks. For meeting times, contact George Foley, program Director for Muncie Parks and Recreation.

It’s Wednesday already, and we’d like to know about all area Veteran’s Day weekend info – please send us a note to WMUN@woofboom.com for consideration of being added to our Local News stories and Community Calender we plan for airing through Saturday.