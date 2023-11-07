Public comments on the proposed solar ordinance for Madison County will be heard by the Plan Commission this month.
According to the Herald Bulletin, the public hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center. Once the draft ordinance is presented the Plan Commission is required by state law to conduct a public hearing before voting.
Public Comments Sought On Proposed Solar Ordinance In Madison County
