Public Comments Sought On Proposed Solar Ordinance In Madison County

Public comments on the proposed solar ordinance for Madison County will be heard by the Plan Commission this month.
According to the Herald Bulletin, the public hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center. Once the draft ordinance is presented the Plan Commission is required by state law to conduct a public hearing before voting.

