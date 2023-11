The median home in Delaware County listed for $152,475 in October, down 1.6% from the previous month’s $154,900, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. Compared to October 2022, the median home list price decreased 7.5% from $164,900. The Star Press reports Delaware County’s median home was 1,802 square feet, listed at $94 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is down 3.4% from October 2022.