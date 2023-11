A jury found a Muncie man guilty of providing the heroin that led to another local resident’s fatal overdose. The Star Press reports 49 year old Derrick Clark was found guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, for supplying heroin to a 25-year-old Muncie man who overdosed a short time later and then died at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.