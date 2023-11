A man police say accosted a woman outside Varsity House Apartments early Thursday was maced by the victim and ended up under arrest. Police say after that happened, 20 year old Geno Maurice Vargas waved down a police officer saying he had been maced and needed a ride home. Police had heard of the earlier incident and Vargas was arrested, charged with attempted robbery, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.