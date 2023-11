After serving for almost a year on the Lapel Town Council member Noah Bozell has resigned from his position. The Herald Bulletin reports Bozell submitted his letter of resignation effective Tuesday to Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party. Willis has set a caucus for Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Lapel Town Hall for the precinct people to elect someone to complete the remaining two years of Bozell’s term.