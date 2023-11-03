A 7th Conviction of Death By Dealer

Another conviction – For the seventh time a Delaware County jury has found a defendant guilty of Dealing Resulting in Death. Derrick W. Clark (DOB 3/11/1974) faces 20 – 40 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. From a release from Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman.

WLBC news bits:

As Kim Morris told you first last week, leaf pickup is underway in Muncie – for three to five weeks – put bags next to your toters, not in them.

Courtyard by Marriott Director of Sales Ashley Wright has been recognized with a 2023 Hoosier Hospitality Award, according to a social media post.

Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight passed away Wednesday at the age of 83. Ball State head coach Michael Lewis, who played for Knight at Indiana from 1996 to 2000 and worked for him as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech for two seasons, released the following statement, in part: “…His legacy as a basketball coach speaks for itself, but his impact stretches far beyond the court. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to have played and worked for him, but I will always cherish my relationship with him as a friend and mentor more…”

Letters to Veterans continue all month on our free MuncieJournal.com. Presented by Sam Pierce Chevrolet, area school kids wrote letters of support to those that have sacrificed for our Country. In their own handwriting, see them all month, and share with others.

Release received, 11 days later – Responding to two shootings in Muncie, and the most recent Oct. 21 incident that led to the arrest of a Ball State student, State Rep. Democrat Sue Errington called it “an epidemic,” and said citizens are in “constant fear for their lives.” She applauded the efforts of the Muncie NAACP for hiring a consultant to host listening sessions coming soon.

On This Week in Delaware County this weekend, The 413 in Muncie, Secret Families Muncie, Veterans Day plans at a local school, hear the presentation about helping stop Muncie gun violence, Sen. Todd Young, and Jon Anderson from the Muncie Sports Commission. First airing Saturday’s from 9 -10 a.m. on The Talk of Muncie WMUN.

WLBC news bits:

THIS SATURDAY on WMUN, The Talk of Muncie AT 8AM ON PAGE TURNERS, THE BROADCAST BOOK CLUB, Brian K Morris, Publisher, editor, award-winning author, broadcaster, and former mortician’s assistant.

New playground equipment for Gilbert, McCulloch, and Cowing parks in Muncie.

A refreshed store, and a big donation – On Live Radio this morning today at 8:30 a.m., hear about a big donation coming to the Muncie Heroes and Helpers kids Christmas shopping events. On WMUN’s Delaware County Today, Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan, and coordinator Bruce Qualls will guest ahead of a 9 a.m. unveiling of new plans at the Muncie Wal Mart South store. Read all about it on MuncieJournal.com.

WLBC news bits:

New playground equipment for Gilbert, McCulloch, and Cowing parks in Muncie.

We are now just under one year away from Taylor Swift in Indy.

Former Academy of Model Aeronautics President Dave Brown has passed away. Saw on social media recently.

Colts are a 3 p.m. airtime on Radio this weekend – 92-5 FM, 93.5 FM, and 1340 AM – NFL rules require some streaming blackouts, so get it on Radio.