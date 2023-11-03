I&M Releases Customer Thermostat Survey Feedback

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) invited customers to share feedback on their thermostat practices. MuncieJournal.com reports more than 73% stated they would not wait until everyone had to wear their winter coat inside before turning on the heat.
Almost 60% did however admit they don’t mind toughing it out and won’t turn their thermostat on the moment they are cold.
Most participants stated they would not argue with a partner or roommate over when to turn on the heat and to what setting.

