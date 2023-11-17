NO CERTIFICATION TODAY: Delaware County Election Board

2:40 p.m. UPDATE: After a 55 minute delay, an adjournment until Monday at 1 p.m. Computer issues have caused the delay, and the results can’t be provided, and therefore certified. Tuesday at 12 noon is the deadline to submit certified results to the state of Indiana.

UPDATE FROM MEETING OF DELAWARE COUNTY ELECTION BOARD, 11/17/23, 1:54 p.m. the Board is in a 20 minute recess to tabulate the votes after analysis of 17 matters of votes before the Board. 8 votes were rejected for various reasons, 9 were accepted. County Clerk Rick Spangler and the other two members of the Board will reconvene at 2:15 p.m. to vote on certification of the Election. It is not known if any recounts will be requested today – two Muncie City Council elections were decided by fewer than 10 votes each. Steve Lindell reporting.