Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner shares account of Southern Border

Firsthand word from Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner, who just visited Eagle Pass, Texas…

He says those runners are more common farther west on the boarder. Back to what he saw…

The numbers at the border….

To put that in perspective…

He witnessed law enforcement and border patrol staff overworked, understaffed, and frustrated. Full interview airs on This Week in Delaware County this weekend on several Woof Boom stations, as well as on WMUNMuncie.com.

The Indiana Court of Appeals is coming to Muncie Central High School Auditorium….

Principal Chris Walker on WMUN Radio yesterday.

Woof Boom News Bits:

According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, over three-quarters of Americans (76%) plan to shop Black Friday deals.

And…

Indiana is 7th most sweariest state, according to BonusFinder.com.

Ball State alumnus and former Ball State Football Head Coach Brady Hoke – who had that best season in 2008 for the Cardinals – announced recently that he will be retiring at the end of the 2023 football season.

Ball State Nuggets:

Women’s volleyball will be the No. 3 seed and battle No. 6 seed Bowling Green Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the MAC tourney, hosted by top-seeded Western Michigan.

And…

Football home tomorrow at 2 p.m., and next Saturday is a noon kick for Senior Day.

Saluting the State Fair Band Day runner up’s – Muncie Central High School. Principal Chris Walker…

Muncie again shut out of Community Crossings grant money for local street work – headline from the Star Press. The next round of these applications will be due in January with awards announced in June next year.

The final days before Thanksgiving in the week to come will have several free food tailgate events.

Second Harvest Food Bank will be closed November 23 – November 24 for Thanksgiving.

From the Madison County Chamber’s State of the County luncheon on November 15th, Elwood Mayor Todd Jones on Economic Development…

At the Madison County Chamber’s State of the County luncheon on November 15th, Alexandria Schools Superintendent, Dr. Melissa Brisco on preparing students for the workforce…