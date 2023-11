The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) has announced their 2023 tax credit awardees. Out of 31 applications, only 17 were approved – including a 120 unit apartment complex by TWG in Muncie. This is the 5th project to be approved in Muncie in 4 years. MuncieJournal.com reports the complex, called Kilgore Place, will be located next to Silver Birch Apartments on State Road 32 at a cost of $27 million.