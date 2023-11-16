Caucus To Be Held To Replace Outgoing Lapel Town Council Member

The Republican Party will conduct a caucus to elect someone to complete the term of Lapel town councilman Noah Bozell.

The Herald Bulletin reports Bozell resigned from his position last month after serving for almost a year on the Lapel Town Council. The chairman of the Madison County Republican Party set the caucus for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Lapel Town Hall for the precinct people to elect someone to complete the remaining two years of Bozell’s term. Roger Foust and Blane Trinkle have applied for the position.