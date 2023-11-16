The Republican Party will conduct a caucus to elect someone to complete the term of Lapel town councilman Noah Bozell.
The Herald Bulletin reports Bozell resigned from his position last month after serving for almost a year on the Lapel Town Council. The chairman of the Madison County Republican Party set the caucus for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Lapel Town Hall for the precinct people to elect someone to complete the remaining two years of Bozell’s term. Roger Foust and Blane Trinkle have applied for the position.
Caucus To Be Held To Replace Outgoing Lapel Town Council Member
