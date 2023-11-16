The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a Muncie man’s murder and robbery convictions. The Star Press reports 25 year old
D’Ante N. Davis was sentenced to 107 years in prison in February. In an appeal, Davis contended evidence presented at his trial should not have been shown to jurors. In a 3-0 ruling, the court upheld Davis’s convictions.
Appellate Court Upholds Muncie Man’s Convictions
