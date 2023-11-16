A Muncie man is under arrest after police said he supplied the fentanyl that led to a teenager’s overdose death. 24 year old
Ricky L. Taylor was arrested on Wednesday on preliminary charges of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, along with dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony.
Muncie Man Arrested Following Teen’s OD Death
