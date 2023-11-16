Muncie Man Arrested Following Teen’s OD Death

A Muncie man is under arrest after police said he supplied the fentanyl that led to a teenager’s overdose death. 24 year old
Ricky L. Taylor was arrested on Wednesday on preliminary charges of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, along with dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony.

Previous Post
Caucus To Be Held To Replace Outgoing Lapel Town Council Member
Next Post
Muncie Doctor Facing Attempted Bribery, Obstruction Of Justice Charges

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom