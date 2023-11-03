45 To Lose Their Jobs At Pepsi Plant In Muncie

By the end of the year, PepsiCo., Inc. will be ending the operation of its Pepsi Beverages facility in Muncie, causing 45 employees to lose their jobs. Fox 59 reports the company let its intent be known in a letter to state and local officials.
While the facility reports that there are around 101 employees at the facility, 45 employees will be “permanently laid off” by PepsiCo on Dec. 31.

