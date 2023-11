A jilted ex is accused of striking her former boyfriend with a car after spotting him and his new girlfriend out walking on Halloween. 37 year old Kristen M. Hale was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday on a preliminary charge of domestic battery causing moderate injury. Police say the victim flew up onto the hood of Hale’s car during the incident in the area of W. White River Blvd. and W. Jackson Street.