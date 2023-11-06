Muncie Christmas Charity Given Big Boost

Big money to help kids at Christmas – $5,000 donated to Muncie Crime Stoppers by Walmart South Muncie during their grand re-opening Friday. Coordinator Bruce Qualls told me on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show how many kids will be helped

MPD Deputy Chief Chris Deegan said they’re always on the lookout for families in need

Walmart Corporation has invested over $500 million on stores in 30 states for remodeling, renovations and upgrades – read all about it on MuncieJournal.com.

High school sports greatness – Make it 23 State Titles for Muncie Burris, after their volleyball win Saturday at Worthen Arena. Delta football will host Bishop Chatard this Friday at 7 p.m. on WMUN Radio, after winning their 1st sectional title since 2016.

$460 million dollars: that’s what the project will cost for Nestle’s wastewater treatment plant in Anderson, tackling a recurring sour milk smell issue in the city. WTHR had that.

More April 8, 2024 coverage: a Massive ‘devil comet’ to coincide with total solar eclipse in Indiana, according to USA Today. Called that because its dusty wake vaguely resembles horns, and experts say it could be visible with the naked eye in April 2024 and again in June. but is not considered potentially hazardous, according to the astrology site Spacereference.org.

Western Michigan beat BSU women’s volleyball and claimed the MAC West Division title and at least a share of the MAC regular season championship. The Ball State women’s volleyball team closes out the home portion of its 2023 season when it hosts Northern Illinois Friday and Saturday for 6 p.m. first serves. Saturday’s match will serve as senior night for the Cardinals.

It all comes down to tomorrow, Election Day, when Anderson finally hears who’s the next Mayor. Our live coverage with Mitch Henck will air beginning at 7 p.m. on Oldies 101. The Muncie Mayor race and other contested contests will be followed by WMUN at the same time.

Courtney Jarrett is today’s guest on WMUN’s All Kinds of People with Dr. Joe. 9:30 – 10 a.m. every Monday, then available for podcast on the AKP Channel on WMUNmuncie.com. By the way, congrats to Dr. Joe – inducted into Central Michigan University’s new Media Hall of Fame.

45 – that’s what Fox 59 says is the number of Muncie Pepsi plant workers that will be displaced as of Dec. 31 when it shuts down. They still say they are “actively working” to place them at other nearby facilities.

Alexandria police arrested Scott A. Eacret Jr., 32, recently on the two highest level counts of child molesting. $100,000 bond was set on charges of child molesting and intimidation. A 13-year-old girl informed a social worker at a local school what was alleged to have happened between October and December 2022.

Did you see the letter from Maddie Jefferson on MuncieJournal.com Friday? Each year, November is designated as National Veterans and Military Families Month and MuncieJournal.com publishes these Letters To Veterans, written by students from Wapahani high school. Historical veteran photos that accompany each letter were provided by the Delaware County Veterans Affairs Office.