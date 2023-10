A wrestler known as “Kreepy the Clown” has been charged with battering a local man at an event at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. According to the Star Press, 42 year old Michael Ray Keihn is charged with battery on a 34 year old man with autism who was described as boisterous during the event. The man’s caretaker says as they were leaving, the suspect elbowed the man in the back of the head.