Muncie Police Officer To Be Tried For Third Time In False Report Case

Federal prosecutors will bring a Muncie police officer to trial for a third time on an allegations he submitted a false report.
Corey Posey’s latest trial is set to begin on Jan. 29 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, reports the Star Press. Posey’s two previous trials — conducted in June and September — ended with mistrials when the juries were unable to reach unanimous verdicts.

