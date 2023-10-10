Stamps = UP!

The United States Postal Service said it is raising the price of its Forever stamps to 68 cents from 66 cents — the fourth time it’s hiked prices in just over two years.

Giving a self-title, and making a change again – Calling himself America’s Councilman, we saw this post from Ryan Webb from last week

He went on to say

Delaware County Council member Webb has declined our requests for interview.

Termites have slowed renovation of a former southside bar into a mental health crisis center as Muncie Police move ahead with hiring a social worker, according to Star Press.

Soroptimist International of Anderson Masquerade Ball is October 21, 2023 from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm. At The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White Street, Anderson , Indiana 46012. DJ music, dancing, small plate, cash bar, silent auction, wine & spirits pull and 50/50 raffle. Fundraiser for Soroptimist Education Awards for Women. Tickets $40 each. SoroptimistofAnderson.ticketspice.com/Soroptimist-masquerade-ball

For Halloween, in Indiana the most popular traditional costume is the Skeleton. If you want to be more Pop culture and fashion, experts Boohoo says it’s Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros.