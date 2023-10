An expired license plate on his vehicle led to a young Muncie man facing two drug-related felony charges. According to the Star Press, 22 year old Dajuan L. Pounds was pulled over along East Kirk Street because the temporary license tag on his vehicle had expired. In the vehicle, police reported finding a plastic bag containing marijuana. Outside the vehicle, investigators found another bag, containing several “pressed fentanyl pills,” weighing a total of 24.2 grams.