For the second time, the Lapel Board of Zoning Appeals has delayed a decision on a Chicago-based company’s request to construct a facility south of town to recycle automobile parts. According to the Herald Tribune, the zoning board Monday heard three hours of testimony from proponents and opponents of the LKQ Midwest petition for the project. The board has scheduled another meeting, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. at The Station, 1020 N. Main St.