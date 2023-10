Anderson police don’t suspect foul play after the body of a 32-year-old man was found Sunday along the White River. According to the Herald Bulletin, the person is identified as Gregory Markham. Anderson police were dispatched at 4:27 p.m. to Edgewater Park near downtown on a report of a body found along the bank of the river. The official cause of death is being investigated and is pending an autopsy that will be scheduled this week.