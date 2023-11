After two U.S. District Court trials that ended with hung juries, a Muncie police officer has agreed to plead guilty to a count stemming from a federal investigation of local police brutality. The Star Press reports a plea agreement signed Monday by Corey Posey would end his career in law enforcement. The 31-year-old Posey is scheduled to plead guilty to obstruction of justice on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.