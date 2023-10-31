Accused Delphi Killer Gets New Lawyers

Suspected Delphi killer Richard Allen has new court-appointed attorneys over his objection, for the time being.
Allen faces two counts of murder and is accused of killing 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams on Feb. 13, 2017. He was arrested Oct. 26, 2022, and has been incarcerated in the segregation unit at Westville Correctional Facility for a year.

