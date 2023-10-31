From the “did they really say that” department: The Centers for Disease Control is reminding people not to dress up their chickens for Halloween.

Indiana is most generous for candy handouts. Spending $20.30 on treats, according to a study conducted by Research Frontier and casino.ca . Arkansas ranked as the “stingiest” state, spending a mere $9.

Five years ago — before the pandemic — a study by Clemson University researchers found 183 bacteria on a birthday cake before the candles were blown out. And after? They identified nearly 3,000 bacteria. When the pandemic hit, we discovered just how much bad stuff is transmitted with our breath and the bits of saliva we fire out of our mouth when we talk — and blow out candles. And so, most of us swore off blowing out birthday candles.

Frustrated pharmacists could go on strike in rare protest – NBC news reports of a series of nonunion “wildcat strikes” over the last few weeks. In incidents scattered around the country, pharmacists have refused to go to work or walked off the job. There are signs that a larger strike is brewing, with more walkouts targeting large chains like Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid in late October and early November.