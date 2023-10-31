Group Looks To Create Tenants Union In Madison County

A local group of residents wanting to create a tenants union in Madison County has shared several priorities. According to the Herald Bulletin, the group is working with Dee Ross, founder of the Indiana Tenants Association, to form a union in Anderson.
Priorities set included establishing the ability to put rent money into an escrow account when there are maintenance issues with landlords; ensuring a right to legal counsel; and supportive services for tenants.

