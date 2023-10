A reminder that members of the public are invited to the dedication ceremony of a new in-the-works Veterans Memorial Garden located at the Muncie-Delaware County Senior Citizens Center, 2517 W. 8th Street in Muncie. The dedication ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. According to MuncieJournal.com, the project is being completed in phases and is intended to be a living memorial to the men and women who have served our country.