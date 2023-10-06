A retired school administrator has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to possession of child pornograpy.
According to the Star Press, 74 year old Randall L. Rains of Portland, had pleaded guilty in August to a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. A judge imposed a three-year sentence with 30 months suspended.
Retired School Administrator Draws Six Months Behind Bars
