Christmas Planning at Salvation Army Muncie, IN

Christmas Assistance from the Salvation Army Muncie

Maj. Curtiss Hartley on yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show.

Mark your calendars: we learned yesterday during an interview with Delaware County Emergency Management that Ironman Muncie 2024 is being moved to earlier in the year: start training for July 13, 2024.

Radio plans this weekend include ISP on harvest safety on the roads, Habitat for Humanity guest, a local Elvis impersonator’s news of a movie filming in the near Muncie area, the MACC and much more. Check for times and stations for This Week in Delaware County, and Community Focus.

Weekend reminders: Saturday is Yorktown Cleanup as mentioned earlier this week, Calling Men To Pray, Munich to Muncie Oktoberfest at The Yard, Grateful Fest at Morrows Meadow in Yorktown, and more – there’s always more on our Community Calendar!

Muncie Ballet Studio, offering an 8-week Nutcracker dance camp starting Saturday, October 21 for children to participate in the big performance of The Children’s Nutcracker in December. Scholarships are available. Call or text 765-216-5472 for more information. Learn more at Muncie Ballet.org.