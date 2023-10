Reservations for the Muncie Central Alumni Association dinner and annual meeting are due Monday, Oct 23. Attendees do not have to be a member of the association to attend. MuncieJournal.com reports check-in for the event will take place from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, in the Muncie Central High School cafeteria. Attendees should enter the west door from the north parking lot. Reservations for the event are $18 per person.