Congressman Calls Out “Clowns” in D.C.

It’s not just one political party – The mood in DC, in the words of 6th Dist. Congressman Greg Pence

It’s not just one party, either

I asked Democrat President of the Muncie City Council yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show, when the measure to discuss a new fire station was tabled last week, what does Jeff Robinson say about those that say this was a political move

He went on to cite the rules of the Council meetings, and why he tabled the measure that night

WLBC News Bits:

8-week Nutcracker dance camp starting Saturday, October 21 for kids. Learn more at Muncie Ballet.org.

25 Days until election day – early voting is on now.

A new word is added to the English language every 98 minutes, says the Global Language Monitor.

Trick or Treat hours are 6 – 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 for Daleville, Muncie, and Yorktown. Full list for as many as we know from Fox 59 on Local News Page, posted this past Sunday morning.

Missing too much school is a growing problem since coming out of COVID, says Andy Klotz, Chief Communications Officer for the Muncie Community Schools

Reasons?

The Girl Coalition of Indiana, inspired by the Girl Scouts, in partnership with Indiana Youth Institute has released the 2023 Indiana Girl Report. Key findings from the research include: Among 7th to 12th grade girls in Indiana, 47.1% experienced depression in 2022 and nearly 1 in 4 girls seriously considered suicide. Girls in Indiana are more likely than boys to become victims of bullying.

Indiana Dept of Health will be bringing their mobile unit to Central Christian Church (923 Jackson St) today (Oct 12th) from 10am-2pm. They will be providing FREE flu vaccine, covid testing and Covid vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna.) PEDIATRIC PFIZER FOR CHILDREN AGES 5-11 WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE. No appointments needed!

Regarding the replacement of that Muncie fire station, his contention has been the nearly 8 million dollar cost. Democrat President of the Muncie City Council Jeff Robinson yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show

It’s called a major announcement in New Castle – today at 2 p.m., the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs will be there. All we’re told in a release, is that it’s an Indiana PreservINg Main Street Announcement at 221 S. Main Street.

Trick or Treat hours are 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 for Anderson and Elwood.