Corteva Agriscience plans to locate on 30 acres in the 1900 block of East 67th Street in Anderson, making a $30 million investment that officials say will create 41 jobs. The developer of the project is Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties, which is constructing a 300,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center. Corteva has signed a 10-year lease on the facility which will distribute seeds to local farmers.