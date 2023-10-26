Mother, Son Charged In Scheme To Steal From Storage Units

A Muncie man and his mother were arrested this week in connection with a scheme to steal property from local storage units.
32 year old Justin Matthew Harding and 51 year old April Malinda Cowan were each preliminarily charged with organized theft, theft and possession of paraphernalia, in connection with several break-ins at Storage Centers of America, 321 W. Riggin Road.

